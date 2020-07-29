Metro Health Dept. not releasing COVID-19 update Wednesday due to technical issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department will not release COVID-19 numbers Wednesday due to “technical difficulties.” The data will be released by the department once it is available.

Because of some technical difficulties, we do not have case numbers to share this morning.



We continue to urge everyone to wear a mask, leave six feet of space between you and others, and wash your hands frequently to help limit the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rU9gZtkqyo — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) July 29, 2020

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. The 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County will remain in place through Aug. 16. and bars will remain closed.

Due to unforeseen technical difficulties at the @TNDeptofHealth, the @NashvilleHealth did not receive data today and we are unable to provide the daily report for July 29. TDH is actively working on the issue and will send the data to us once the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/FLzhujRoEI — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 29, 2020

Reports from the Tennessee Department of Health were delayed seven hours Tuesday from the usual release time.

The department posted the following message, explaining the delay:

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 99,044 as of July 28, 2020. We have encountered a technical disruption that has delayed the reporting of some of the daily data points. We will post the complete data set as soon as it is available.

We are working diligently to improve our systems and provide accurate and updated reports about the status of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

