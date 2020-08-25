MPDH recommends no sporting events until students can safely return to classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department issued a recommendation in regard to interscholastic sporting events Tuesday.

Metro Health officials recommend that no interscholastic sporting events take place until each of the participating schools determines that students can safely attend classes in person.

If a secondary school or youth sports league decides to have a sporting event after Labor Day, Metro Public Health Department guidance states for the sporting event to occur outdoors with attendance limited to no more than two spectators per student athlete and coach.

There will be no general student body attendance allowed, and no marching bands shall attend.

Spectators must wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. There must also be hand sanitizing stations at all entry and exit points.

Concessions will remain closed and there must be a plan in place to avoid clusters of people when exiting or entering the space.

This guidance is consistent with the letter sent on July 29, asking for no interscholastic sports and extracurricular activities until at least after Labor Day. That letter contained guidance from MPHD on how to safely reopen schools. This was signed by Dr. Jahangir, MNPS Director Battle, Brad Gioia of MBA and President of the Independent Schools of Nashville, and Todd Dickson, Chair of Nashville Charter School Collaborative.

