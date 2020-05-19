Metro Health Dept. ‘heatmaps’ show concentration of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released the weekly and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday, showing where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

The maps represent the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

The weekly map is current with data through May 18, 2020.

The health department also released its cumulative heatmap for Davidson County. The cumulative map is current with data through May 18, 2020.

The weekly map shows a concentration of positive cases in Southeast Nashville, which has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities.

“It reflects the positives over the weekend among the homeless population at the mission and the fairgrounds, so that is one of the changes you may have noticed when you see the heat maps,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.​

So how do the heat maps help?​

“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Todd. ​

This data is current through May 9, 2020 and will be updated by the taskforce weekly.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

