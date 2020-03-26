Metro Health Department launches COVID-19 hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department has launched a call center to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses and other public health professionals will be available to answer questions.

The hotline is available at 615-862-7777.

There will be up to 15 people there to take calls and it will operate every day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Those who call will have an option to access recorded messages offering the latest information about coronavirus and details about the Safer at Home Order in English and Spanish.

Interpretation services will be also available in Spanish and Arabic, among other languages.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

