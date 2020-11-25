Metro Health: COVID-19 cases doubling every 66 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department is telling everyone to brace for what’s to possibly come in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the health department, the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns us to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths. There are currently 365 deaths related to COVID-19 in Davidson County. If we continue at the pace we are currently seeing, we could have 84,000 positive cases in the next 66 days.

This means we could see about 700 deaths in the same timeframe.

Davidson County has seen the most hospitalizations in November than any other month.

Over the last month, about 17 percent of Davidson County cases have confirmed social contact with other known cases during their exposure period. Also, Davidson County has seen 27 percent of its cases stemming from workplace exposures in the last month. This includes any workplace where someone who tested positive says they worked during their exposure period.

The proportion of cases coming from household exposure as the potential source has also remained high since the beginning of fall.

Workplace and household exposures combine for about 71 percent of all potential exposures to COVID-19. These exposure categories are also the most intimate, which is especially important to report going into the holiday and winter seasons, a time period that brings people closer together and more frequently indoors.

With that warning in place, the health department also says this will tax the healthcare system, prompting them to ask residents to eliminate any exposure to COVID-19 by considering the following:

Strongly consider minimizing or eliminating holiday travel, and carefully think through your arrangements and plans upon arrival Do not hang out or socialize in-person with anyone outside your bubble, and if you do please be cautious to not expose high-risk people to yourself after you’ve socialized with others

Work from home whenever possible; businesses are encouraged to allow this policy

If you’re feeling ill, wear a mask even while in the home and keep your distance from household members

Wear a mask if you and others gather; COVID spreads easily indoors, even if you’re with friends and family

Clusters also continue to increase as there have been a high number of school clusters added since last week. An in-depth review of cases and exposures is responsible for part of this sudden change; 69 cases are linked to a cluster involving in-school transmission, or 12.8 percent of total cases among students and staff of Davidson County schools (69/536).

Most cases among the school-based population are still getting exposed outside of the classroom. The health department is confident that, due to the controlled environment and finite population being easy to track, transmission inside the classroom remains low.

This differs from other settings where it is more difficult to track the population. There were three social/gathering clusters confirmed last week (17 cases total), one bar, one gym and two long term care facilities.

Metro Health also says there are lots of different types of clusters, indicative of the widespread nature of COVID-19 in the community.