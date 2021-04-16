Metro Health issues COVID-19 guidelines for high school graduations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department has announced guidelines for high school graduation ceremonies aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

MPHD says all participants and guests will be required to wear face coverings/masks at all times, except for speakers, who should be at a minimum of 15 feet from the front row audience.

Each high school graduate is allowed to invite up to four guests based on venue capacity permitting family groups to socially distance among themselves.

All graduates and school, district and event staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before the event. Anyone with symptoms is asked not to attend.

No bands or performances will be allowed to take place during graduation where performers are unmasked.

Students and guests are also strongly discouraged from gathering for pictures with anyone outside their household cohort. Alternatives include setting up a photo area with spacing already set out where students can take socially distanced pictures with friends and other family.

All photos must be taken with masks on while inside. Masks are also encouraged for outdoor photos as well.

