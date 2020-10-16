Metro elementary school student tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources confirm for News 2 that a second-grader at A.Z. Kelley Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

News 2 is waiting for more details on how many people have to quarantine as a result.

On Thursday, students and faculty at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary were told they’d have to return to virtual learning after an administrator tested positive for COVID-19.

