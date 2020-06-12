Metro Dept. of Health will no longer share COVID-19 positives with first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since April, the Metro Health Department has been releasing names and addresses of those who tested positive for COVID-19 to first responders and law enforcement. Thursday, the department agreed to stop that sharing of information.

“At Mayor Cooper’s urging, the Metro Public Health Department initiated a series of data security upgrades to maximize the protection of our residents’ privacy while also keeping our first responders safe,” released in a statement by Chris Song, press secretary for the Office of Mayor John Cooper. “We will continue to work with the health department toward a solution that ensures the safety of our first responders during this pandemic.”

The department initially agreed to delete that information after 30 days.

Nashville’s Fire Department already had protection practices in place. Firefighters wear masks when entering homes and limit contact, if possible.

The Metro Police Department provided N95 and K95 masks for their officers, however wearing them is not mandated by the department. Officers use discretion depending on the circumstance.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE