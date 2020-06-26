Metro COVID-19 task force says the city has let ‘its guard down’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Frontline doctors say now is the time for all of us to step up so the virus slows down.

During Thursday’s daily press briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force said, “we have let our guard down over the past couple of weeks, Nashville – and because of this we could result in the virus spreading even more throughout our community.”

He and other city leaders urged Nashvillians to wear mask, practice social distancing when possible and avoid businesses not adhering to safety protocols.

News 2 spoke with Dr. Todd Rice, a pulmonologist treating COVID19 in Vanderbilt’s Intensive Care Unit.

“As the cases rise, we’re at a little bit of a delay. It takes people five to seven days, maybe a little bit longer before they get sick enough that they actually need to be in the hospital.” said Rice.

Health officials say while cases are growing in the Metro area, hospital capacities are within an acceptable range.

Rice said, “the worst cases scenario is that the hospitals would all get to capacity, and over capacity – we’d have shortages of medicine and equipment to take care of patients.”

Rice said currently most of his patients are in their late 50s and older, with exceptions.

“A case like this that was admitted the other night, a (younger) patient was in a motor vehicle accident and came in as a trauma case; and we’re screening patients that come into the hospital now …and so this patient he got screened, turned out he was COVID positive.” said Rice. “Wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance and do those things so we can get this spread back on the decline.”

