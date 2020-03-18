Metro Council using “social distancing” during meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting looked much different than meetings in the past.

With medical experts stressing “social distancing,” Metro council did just that.

Councilmembers were seen spacing out in the council chambers, some members even sitting in the back where the public usually sits.

The chamber was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before the meeting.

Members also asked the public to remain at home and watch the meeting online.

