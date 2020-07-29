Metro Beer Board votes to extend curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol through October 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol is extended through October 31, according to The Metro Beer Board.

The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the matter. Board members said there will likely be a push to make this permanent in Metro, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s 10 p.m. curfew for bars will also apply for curbside pickup. If the mayor’s curfew is dropped, curbside pickup will be allowed after 10 p.m.

Businesses with current curbside or delivery permits don’t have to re-apply in order to continue their operations.

The Beer Board is automatically renewing permits every 30 days during the pandemic. Only new businesses that do not have a permit already will need to put in an application with the board.

