Metro announces closures of playgrounds, dog parks, facilities across Nashville

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Parks announced Wednesday the immediate closure of playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelters and skate parks.

Metro Parks Director Monique Odom said the decision to close additional facilities was made with the guidance from the Metro Health Department and out of an abundance of caution for public safety.

“While we want to offer people safe and viable recreational options during this time, we also want to make sure we help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our staff monitored certain sites and noticed areas of crowding and close contacts. We could not continue to keep these sites open when people clearly were not following the social distancing protocol set forth by the CDC,” said Odom.

Playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelters, and skate parks will be closed until further notice, according to the Parks Dept.

Parks, greenways, trails and golf courses remain open. Anyone utilizing a park, greenway, golf course, or trail is expected to follow the CDC social distancing protocol. Patrons walking on to golf courses should note that all golf club houses are closed, which means concessions, restrooms and cart rentals are not available.

Park patrons using greenways, trails, and parks are expected to wash their hands, stay at least 6 feet from another person, and stay at home if sick. Both Metro Parks and the Health Department discourages any type of activity that would negatively impact social distancing protocol.

