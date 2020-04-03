1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Mental health services in higher demand during uncertainty of pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In uncertain times, it’s the unknown, and fear because of it, that can lead to more worry. 

“More and more every day.” 

Susan Phillips, with Volunteer Behavioral Health Systems, sees it firsthand, more patients battling serious mental health issues. 

“I do feel like people are getting anxious and a little more depressed,” Phillips says  

Serving primarily Sumner County, Phillips and her staff are prepared for the fight, but it’s not the same. 

“This is a different time,” she says.  

They have to reach people over video or by phone. And while thankful for the technology to do it, the outreach is needed now more than ever. The state has reported more than a 60 percent increase in calls to the suicide hotline, while nine people died of suicide in 48 hours, in Knox County. 

“We’re trying new things so we can stay in touch with you, we can help you but this is new to us too,” says Phillips. 

Staying ‘in touch’ may make all the difference. A text message or video chat could save a life. Phillips calls it expanding a social support system. It’s vital these days to making it through. 

“We’re going to be here for you, we are here for you, so reach out and let us know when you need us.” 

If you need help, call Volunteer Behavioral Health at 1-800-704-2651 or visit www.vbhcs.org/services/. The Tennessee Crisis Line can be reached at 855-CRISIS-1. 

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories