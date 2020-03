Men’s world hockey championships in Switzerland canceled

(AP) — Health concerns and travel bans that have closed international borders because of the new coronavirus pandemic have forced the International Ice Hockey Federation to cancel the men’s world hockey championships.

The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday. The move essentially wipes out the IIHF’s entire spring calendar of world championship of events after the women’s and Under-18 men’s tournaments were canceled earlier this month. Due to the pandemic’s global scale, the council ruled there was no possibility of relocating the championship to another country.

