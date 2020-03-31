Memphis pastor dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The pastor of a Memphis church died Monday from complications related to the coronavirus, according to a statement released by his church.
In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Second Presbyterian Church announced, “our beloved pastor, Tim Russell, died yesterday at Baptist Hospital from complications of COVID-19.”
The church on Popular Avenue added, “Tim served and loved our church body, our staff, and his friends and family well, and we are grieving alongside his dear wife, Kathe.”
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|9
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|10
|Bradley
|9
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|364
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|12
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|5
|Giles
|1
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|40
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|52
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|6
|Maury
|11
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|27
|Rutherford
|57
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|7
|Shelby
|396
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|11
|Sumner
|164
|Tipton
|16
|Trousdale
|3
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|111
|Wilson
|32
|Residents of other states/countries
|192
|Pending
|101
|Total Cases – as of (3/30/20)
|1,834
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|1.
|Pete Meenen
|73
|Davidson/Grundy
|2.
|Ron Golden
|56
|Goodlettsville
|3.
|No ID
|65+
|Hamilton County
|4.
|No ID
|67
|Davidson County
|5.
|No ID
|Shelby County
|6.
|No ID
|N/A
|7.
|Homer Barr
|80
|Sumner County
|8.
|Joe Diffie
|61
|Davidson County
|9.
|No ID
|Sumner County
|10.
|No ID
|Knox County
|11.
|Pastor Tim Russell
|N/A
|Shelby County
|12.
|No ID
|N/A
|13.
|No ID
|N/A
