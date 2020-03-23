Memphis mayor orders all non-essential businesses to close, residents to stay home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland ordered all non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Strickland said Bartlett, Collierville and Germantown were under similar orders.

The Safer at Home Executive Order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. Residents will be required to stay at home unless deemed as having an essential job or for essential needs (Click here or see below).

Here’s what you CAN DO:

Go to the grocery store, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy

Go to medical appointments

Go pick up food from restaurants

Care for other friends/family members

Take a walk/go out in nature

Walk your pets

Take pets to veterinarian

Help others to get necessary supplies

Received deliveries from any business which delivers

What you SHOULD NOT DO:

Go to work unless you are providing an essential services

Visit family/friends if it is not urgent

Maintain less than six feet of space between you and another person

Visit loved ones in a hospital, nursing home or skilled nursing facility

Essential Services

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health facilities

emergency veterinary and livestock services

elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides for the elderly

dental services

nursing homes or residential health care facilities

medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers

grocery stores, (including stores that sale non-grocery items like Family Dollar, Dollar General, Wal-Mart)

Auto repair shops

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware and building material stores

Retail To-Go: Stores that will exclusively deliver goods to customers curb-side.

Cell phone and electronic store

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services (FedEX, UPS)

laundromats

home or building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

auto repair

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

pest control

Property management company

skilled trades such as electricians, HVAC, and plumbers

commercial and residential construction

planning, engineering, design firms

Food banks

Homeless shelters

Banks

Newspaper/media

Uber

Lyft

MATA

Blood banks

Airports

food processing, manufacturing agents

chemical plants

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

sanitary products

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

agriculture/farms

Non-essential Services

Personal appearance businesses (like hair salons, eyelash salons, barber shop, tattoo shop, body piercing shop)

Retail with no exclusive delivery or curb-side pick-up

Entertainment and recreation facilities (bowling alleys, trampoline parks)

Indoor rock climbing

Craft Business (ex. seize the clay)

Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities

Concert venues (ex. Minglewood)

Theaters (ex. Playhouse on the Square, Hatiloo)

Movie theaters

Shopping malls

Golf courses

Sporting event venues

Skating rink

Dance Schools

Strickland issued the emergency declaration on March 17, just as Shelby County health officials confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the county. On Monday, the county confirmed its 84th case.

“This declaration allows the City and its departments and agencies to seek any and all necessary federal and state funding to facilitate the response to the Emergency. Additionally, all required procedures and formalities as to procurements on behalf of the City are hereby suspended for purchased of equipment, materials, supplies and services needed for Emergency management purposes,” the mayor said in the declaration.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE