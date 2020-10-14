Gov. Lee to quarantine after Executive Security Detail member tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A member of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office released a statement saying Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19 but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice.

The statement adds Governor’s Office protocol requires the use of masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time.

Lee was scheduled to hold an in-person briefing Wednesday afternoon. That press conference has been canceled. The governor will provide an update to reporters by phone this afternoon with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Today, a member of my Executive Security Detail tested positive for COVID-19.



I am feeling well and have tested negative for COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution, I am quarantining at home with Maria until further notice. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 14, 2020

