Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth announced Wednesday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Hildreth mentioned in a tweet that he received the recently-approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am very excited to witness and benefit from triumph of science dating back decades,” said Dr. Hildreth in a tweet.
