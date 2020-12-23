Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. James Hildreth

Dr. James Hildreth receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Source: Dr. James Hildreth / Twitter)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth announced Wednesday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Hildreth mentioned in a tweet that he received the recently-approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am very excited to witness and benefit from triumph of science dating back decades,” said Dr. Hildreth in a tweet.

