Meharry Medical College playing vital role in the fight against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The battle against COVID-19 has now been waging on for months.

“This virus killed 4,098 people yesterday in the United States,” said Dr. Donald Alcendor, an associate professor at Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

Medical professionals around the world are in a race against time to find a way to stop this deadly virus, some are focused on finding a vaccine, but that will take time.



“We are still looking at 12 to 18 months and again nobody knows if this vaccine will work so you have to come up with other strategies in the meantime,” said Dr. Alcendor.

Dr. Alcendor has turned his focus on creating an antiviral that will fight COVID-19.

“Antivirals are reagents that you can develop and they can be protein-based, they can be nucleic acid-based and they are designed to inhibit the virus’ replication,” said Alcendor.

They work by reducing the amount of virus that is being made at an early stage of infection says Alcendor. With a working antiviral, you might be able to give a person’s immune system enough time to clear the virus.

“You may be able to somewhat rebound in an early stage as opposed to going downhill, where you go into respiratory distress and subsequently multi-organ failure,” said Alcendor.

The name of the reagent he is working on is MRCV-19, which is known as Meharry’s Response to COVID-19. A fitting name for the anti-viral being developed at Meharry Medical College.

“We have to test this reagent and that is where we are,” said Alcendor.

Testing on the antiviral should begin in the next few days, according to Alcendor.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE