Megachurch in Madison to hold in person Christmas Eve service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christmas service is the most anticipated of the year for churches across the country, but with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the region many are finding new alternatives to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“We need church more than ever,” proclaimed Pastor Galen Davis of Cornerstone in Madison.

It’s the reason for the season, and in a year of hardships, Davis says they will open their church doors on Christmas Eve offering in-person and online services.

“We decided we are going to keep church open as a beacon of hope for those that need mental health, for those that need spiritual health and need that community. The word church literally means to call out together and some do that online, some do that in person, but I know a lot of people that if they don’t come together in person that mentally their health begins to deteriorate and their demons begin to attack,” he explained.

The church in Madison seats around 3,000 in the auditorium, but Davis says they will open at half capacity and socially distanced.

“If you feel comfortable going out, if you are willing to go to Walmart and Home Depot, to a restaurant why can’t you walk through the doors of a church with a mask on and sit down socially distanced and take in God’s word,” he questioned.

Most churches are shifting to online services only, while those like Church of the City are doing reservations only and are already at capacity.

“If my brothers shut down, God bless them, if they RSVP, God bless them, but we’ve got to get past this blame game and start getting on the same team,” said Davis.

As the message of Christmas, he says, never changes.

“The message of our church this year is that Christ is our hope our peace in the middle of a messy world.”

Davis says they also have overflow seating and separate rooms for those at higher risk.

Right now, they are planning to hold a noon and 7 p.m. in-person service on Christmas Eve, but says he will add more if needed.