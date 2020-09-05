‘Meet Music Row’ hosts online auction to meet with top executives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With COVID-19 hitting the music industry hard in Nashville, it’s more important than ever for artists to be seen by top executives.

‘Meet Music Row’ is hosting a virtual auction to get face time with those industry leaders, while also benefiting a local charity.

A list of producers, label leaders and managers donated their time to sell half hour meetings to give back to Second Harvest Food Bank. Organizers Kate Hasting and Josh Beale said it’s a potentially life changing opportunity for a musician trying to make it big.

“It’s all about connections. It’s making that first impression and continuing that relationship. So it’s not a promise or a guarantee of anything happening, but it’s also a big step in the right direction and the potential of an ongoing relationship,” Beale said.

With the lack of shows during the pandemic, Hasting said a lot of artists are struggling to get that attention needed to get to the next level.

“I think a lot of these meetings are so hard to get, we’ve been here for years and we haven’t had some of the caliber of meetings being offered through this. So I think not only are you helping a good cause, but really it does expedite the process having just moved here in a really big way,” Hasting said.

The auction will be open until September 13.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE