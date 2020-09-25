McGavock vs. Hillwood football game postponed due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools announced a Friday night football game between McGavock High School and Hillwood High School will be put on hold, due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Hillwood High School Principal Stephen Sheaffer said the game has been postponed while the district further assesses the risk and exposure to players and staff. The announcement did not specify details on where the COVID-19 case came from.

Sheaffer said the players and coaches have been working hard to get ready for their return to the field, however, safety has to come first.

“This year has been one of the most challenging and frustrating in our lives,” Sheaffer said. “We are all ready to put this virus and it’s impact on our way of life behind us, but we still have a ways to go before that will happen.”

The school is asking everyone to be diligent about wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE