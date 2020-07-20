McGavock High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
McGavock High School_407509

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McGavock High School football player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the football team’s official Twitter account, the player tested positive last week. The team is still continuing training, however, because they “are following all MPHD guidelines.”

“Parents, please don’t send students to practice if they dont feel well,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories