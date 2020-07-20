McGavock High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McGavock High School football player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the football team’s official Twitter account, the player tested positive last week. The team is still continuing training, however, because they “are following all MPHD guidelines.”

“Parents, please don’t send students to practice if they dont feel well,” the tweet said.

