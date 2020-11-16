McFadden School of Excellence to transition to remote learning Monday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County School District has announced McFadden School of Excellence in Murfreesboro will transition to remote learning Monday, November 16.

All students will move to remote learning through Tuesday, November 24.

The current plan is for McFadden to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, December 1. This takes into effect the Thanksgiving holiday and a previously announced distance-learning flex day on November 30.

The decision to go remote comes as the school is seeing more staff members under COVID-related quarantines. The school district says closing the school building will allow most of the staff members to finish their quarantines and return to work in-person.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

School administration will follow-up with parents about logistics concerning remote learning.