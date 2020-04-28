McDonald’s gives back with free meals for front line workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — From the Happy Meal to the Thank You Meal. Fast-food giant McDonald’s wants to make sure that first-responders and health care workers are getting fed. So they’re offering one free meal per day to every health care worker and first responder between now and May 5.

Local McDonald’s franchise owner, Gina Wolfe, says that giving back isn’t just a good thing for the folks receiving a free meal, it’s also a joy for the people giving them out.

“Even though the COVID-19 has had some very discouraging news, the positive is seeing all this appreciation,” Gina told News 2. “You’re seeing it on social, you’re seeing it through the community and in restaurants. In our restaurants we have thank you banners, and thank you on our reader-board sign. Everyone is taking the time to stop and appreciate, and I think that’s the positive in this pandemic.”

The Thank You Meal menu consists of many McDonald’s classics, like a double cheeseburger, or chicken McNuggets. Every Thank You Meal is served inside the classic Happy Meal box, but instead of a toy, anyone with a Thank You Meal will receive a thank you note.

