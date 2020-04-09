Mayor reports 1st death from COVID-19 in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died in Maury County after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the county mayor.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said Thursday morning that “an elderly patient” with a pre-existing condition was the first death recorded in the county from COVID-19.

No additional information was immediately released about the person who died.

“PRAYERS for the Family,” Mayor Ogles said in a Facebook post.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maury County. 549 people in the county had tested negative for the virus.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 12 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 42 Bradley 28 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 33 Davidson 946 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 26 Dyer 11 Fayette 22 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 20 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 94 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 18 Haywood 7 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 4 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 148 Lauderdale 6 Lawrence 10 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 16 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 29 McMinn 3 McNairy 7 Meigs 3 Monroe 6 Montgomery 72 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 81 Roane 5 Robertson 67 Rutherford 193 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 19 Shelby 912 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 27 Sumner 376 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 2 Warren 2 Washington 30 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 287 Wilson 117 Residents of other states/countries 282 Pending 31 Total Cases – as of (4/8/20) 4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 2 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 17 Sullivan 1 Sumner 18 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20) 79

