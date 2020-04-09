1  of  18
Closings
Mayor reports 1st death from COVID-19 in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died in Maury County after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the county mayor.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said Thursday morning that “an elderly patient” with a pre-existing condition was the first death recorded in the county from COVID-19.

No additional information was immediately released about the person who died.

“PRAYERS for the Family,” Mayor Ogles said in a Facebook post.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maury County. 549 people in the county had tested negative for the virus.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford12
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount42
Bradley28
Campbell6
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke2
Coffee7
Cumberland33
Davidson 946
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson26
Dyer11
Fayette22
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson13
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene20
Grundy16
Hamblen4
Hamilton94
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins18
Haywood7
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson4
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox148
Lauderdale6
Lawrence10
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon16
Madison43
Marion21
Marshall9
Maury29
McMinn 3
McNairy7
Meigs3
Monroe6
Montgomery72
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam81
Roane5
Robertson67
Rutherford193
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier19
Shelby912
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 27
Sumner376
Tipton38
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union2
Warren2
Washington30
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson287
Wilson 117
Residents of other states/countries282
Pending31
Total Casesas of (4/8/20)4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount2
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby17
Sullivan1
Sumner18
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20)79

