Mayor reports 1st death from COVID-19 in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died in Maury County after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the county mayor.
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said Thursday morning that “an elderly patient” with a pre-existing condition was the first death recorded in the county from COVID-19.
No additional information was immediately released about the person who died.
“PRAYERS for the Family,” Mayor Ogles said in a Facebook post.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maury County. 549 people in the county had tested negative for the virus.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|12
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|42
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|6
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|2
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|33
|Davidson
|946
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|26
|Dyer
|11
|Fayette
|22
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|13
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|20
|Grundy
|16
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|94
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|18
|Haywood
|7
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|4
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|148
|Lauderdale
|6
|Lawrence
|10
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|16
|Madison
|43
|Marion
|21
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|29
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|7
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|72
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|81
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|67
|Rutherford
|193
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|19
|Shelby
|912
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|27
|Sumner
|376
|Tipton
|38
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|2
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|30
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|287
|Wilson
|117
|Residents of other states/countries
|282
|Pending
|31
|Total Cases – as of (4/8/20)
|4,362
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|17
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|18
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20)
|79
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: