Mayor of Rutherford County extends mask mandate through August 29

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mask mandate was extended in Rutherford County, according to the mayor.

Mayor Bill Ketron made the announcement on Monday. The current face covering order for the County will be extended through Saturday, August 29, at 11:59 p.m.

The decision to continue the order came after Governor Bill Lee released the executive order No. 55 on Friday, July 31.

We are continuing to assess the daily data released from the Tennessee Department of Health to assist us with making the best possible decisions for the health of our community. By extending through the end of the month, we will be a few weeks into the school year and will be able to see how that impacts our numbers as well. Mayor Bill Ketron

Ketron said that just one week after the local order went into effect, the County experienced a first—the number of people recovered was greater than the number of active cases.

Mayor Ketron hopes that trend will continue to improve over the next few weeks.

