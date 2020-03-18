Mayor of Clarksville declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency in Clarksville on Wednesday afternoon due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The City Council unanimously supported his decision.

This state of emergency will continue for seven days, and can be extended as necessary through April 2, when the Council meets again.

“Our nation and world face an unprecedented event that will define our generation,” Mayor Pitts said before the vote. “COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is a serious disease that threatens everyone, without discrimination.

The order directs all City departments and offices to minimize person-to-person contact “to the maximum extent possible” by using drive-through window service, and online, electronic, telephonic and mail methods of communication.

The order closes all Clarksville Parks & Recreation activities, programs and facilities to April 11, including the city’s swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers. Parks will remain open.

The order also authorizes City Department heads to direct certain employees to work from home.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 58 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Robertson 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Williamson 24 Total Cases – as of (3/18/20) 98

Red Cross Blood Donation Sites

Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203