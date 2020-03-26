1  of  35
Mayor: Man who died from COVID-19 experienced symptoms while in Grundy County

Pete Meenen

Pete Meenen (Courtesy: YMCA of Middle Tennessee/Caringbridge)

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA who died one week after testing positive for COVID-19 first experienced symptoms of the virus while in Grundy County, according to the county’s mayor.

Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady said 73-year-old Pete Meenen, a friend of his, had dual residency in Davidson and Grundy counties and was in Grundy County when he began exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

That was part of the reason Mayor Brady decided to declare a state of emergency in his county, he added. He said he wanted to make sure he was being transparent with his residents.

Meenen passed away on March 20. Metro Public Health said he was a resident of Davidson County and he was included in their case numbers.

While the Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon that Grundy County had one confirmed case of COVID-19, Mayor Brady said there were at least two others, not including Meenen.

Meenen is one of three people to die in Tennessee from the coronavirus. Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine recently diagnosed with cancer passed away March 21, while a Hamilton County resident died earlier this week.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

