Mayor: Man who died from COVID-19 experienced symptoms while in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA who died one week after testing positive for COVID-19 first experienced symptoms of the virus while in Grundy County, according to the county’s mayor.

Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady said 73-year-old Pete Meenen, a friend of his, had dual residency in Davidson and Grundy counties and was in Grundy County when he began exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

That was part of the reason Mayor Brady decided to declare a state of emergency in his county, he added. He said he wanted to make sure he was being transparent with his residents.

Meenen passed away on March 20. Metro Public Health said he was a resident of Davidson County and he was included in their case numbers.

While the Tennessee Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon that Grundy County had one confirmed case of COVID-19, Mayor Brady said there were at least two others, not including Meenen.

Meenen is one of three people to die in Tennessee from the coronavirus. Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine recently diagnosed with cancer passed away March 21, while a Hamilton County resident died earlier this week.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

