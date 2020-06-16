Mayor John Cooper tests negative for COVID-19

Mayor John Cooper speaks at ‘I Will Breathe’ rally on May 30, 2020 (Photo: WKRN).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper tells News 2 he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Cooper got tested for the coronavirus on June 12, nearly two weeks after attending the “I Will Breathe” rally in downtown Nashville.

He said he had not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 and he’s been taking his temperature daily. Friday’s test was the first time the mayor was tested for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

“We need to get in the habit of using testing to help keep the city safe and get us into the next phases of reopening,” Cooper said.

Nashville currently remains in Phase Two of the city’s re-opening plan.

