Mayor John Cooper gets first COVID-19 test after attending Nashville rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly two weeks after attending the “I Will Breathe” rally in downtown Nashville, Mayor John Cooper said he has been tested for the coronavirus.

Mayor Cooper told News 2 he was tested just after 11 a.m. Friday at the community assessment center at Nissan Stadium. He said he has not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 and he has been taking his temperature daily.

This was the first time the mayor was tested for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, he added.

“We need to get in the habit of using testing to help keep the city safe and get us into the next phases of reopening,” Cooper said.

Cooper attended and spoke at the “I Will Breathe” rally on the afternoon of May 30. He said he got tested because he was at the demonstration, which included a large crowd, but also to get people to “not be afraid of testing.”

Dr. James Hildreth, the President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said Thursday morning that there is a “great possibility” someone who went to a protest or rally without the virus left with it. He urged everyone who took part in a march or rally, to “please get a COVID-19 test.”

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE