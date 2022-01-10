NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper held a press briefing Monday afternoon to address Metro’s COVID-19 monitoring and response to the recent spike in cases across Davidson County.

Mayor Cooper was joined by Dr. Alex Jahangir, Dr. Gill Wright and Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann.

Mayor Cooper opened the briefing by stressing the importance of boosters, reporting 168,000 in Davidson County have received a vaccine booster. An estimated 62.9% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated.

One in every 33 Nashvillians are currently infected with COVID-19, according to Dr. Alex Jahangir, Task Force Chair of the Nashville Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Jahangir added current active cases in Davidson County is at 22,776, which the city noted is far less than 16,000 reported last week. During the Delta surge, the peak of cases was around 8,400, roughly three times higher than the current case rate, according to Dr. Jahangir.

A total 167,346 cases have been counted in Davidson County since the pandemic began with 1,368 total deaths linked to the virus.

Dr. Jahangir noted the city’s number are actually under-reported as many may have used an at-home testing kit.

Chief Swann reported volume has increased greatly at the city’s testing and vaccination sites following the holidays couple with the omicron surge, adding the sites distribute 1,600 COVID=19 tests per day, on average and an average 90 vaccinations a day.

Swann said an estimated 30% of people served at the city’s sites are not Davidson County residents but from surrounding areas. He also reported 121 Nashville Fire Department employees are “currently off-work due to COVID,” and added vaccinations and boosters are always available to NFD employees who want them.