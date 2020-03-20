1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Mayor: First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Maury County resident

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Maury County has announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a county resident.

Mayor Andy Ogles released the information just before noon Friday, but did not provide additional details on the patient.

A spokesperson for Maury Regional Health said they have tested 109 people and have not had anyone test positive. They have received 22 negative results, but are waiting on 87 others, the spokesperson added.

Anyone in Maury County needing information related to COVID-19 can call the Maury Regional Health COVID-19 Information Line, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at 931-540-4257 or the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line, open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 877-857-2945.

County# of Cases
Anderson1*
Campbell1
Cheatham1
Cumberland1
Davidson110
Dyer1
Hamilton5*
Jefferson1
Knox2
Maury1
Montgomery1
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4*
Sullivan 1
Sumner3
Williamson30
Wilson 1
Residents of other states/countries26
Unknown1
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)195

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories