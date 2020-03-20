Mayor: First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Maury County resident

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Maury County has announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a county resident.

Mayor Andy Ogles released the information just before noon Friday, but did not provide additional details on the patient.

A spokesperson for Maury Regional Health said they have tested 109 people and have not had anyone test positive. They have received 22 negative results, but are waiting on 87 others, the spokesperson added.

Anyone in Maury County needing information related to COVID-19 can call the Maury Regional Health COVID-19 Information Line, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at 931-540-4257 or the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line, open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 877-857-2945.

County # of Cases Anderson 1* Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 110 Dyer 1 Hamilton 5* Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Maury 1 Montgomery 1 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4* Sullivan 1 Sumner 3 Williamson 30 Wilson 1 Residents of other states/countries 26 Unknown 1 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 195

