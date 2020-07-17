Mayor Cooper: ‘Residents must wear masks for Nashville to reopen’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Tennessee Thursday with 322 of the new cases from Davison County.

Tennessee’s seven-day average of new cases is 1,993, which is a new record high, and 13 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Nearly 800 have died in Tennessee from COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 41,000 patients have recovered.

As the numbers continue to climb, Nashville Mayor John Cooper maintains Davidson County residents must wear masks for the city to reopen.

Mayor Cooper said Nashville is not in a position to move beyond Phase Two.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear we will not be able to leave our modified Phase Two,” said Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper said Nashville continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and more than 70% of new cases come from non-essential activities.

The Metro coronavirus task force ranked the risk of getting infected while doing certain activities. They said the low risk activities include grocery shopping and exercising.

Moderate and high risk activities include going to bars, buffets and movies, as well as attending religious services with more than 500 worshippers.

“The numbers we are seeing make it clear, we are unable to move out of our modified Phase Two or change our current restrictions on gathering size or bars. There is need for more coordination at all levels of government to create effective policies and marshall the resources needed to fight the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Mayor Cooper.

Metro police said people have been compliant with the requests of their officers while out enforcing the mask mandate.

Metro police issued 494 verbal warnings, handed out 70 educational papers and distributed 79 masks to those experiencing homelessness after Nashville’s mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

No citations have been issued as of Thursday afternoon. Health officials are still pushing people to wear masks if they want to help end the pandemic.

“Now is the time for you to do your civic duty to fight this crisis. If you truly care about kids going back to school, wear a mask. If you truly care about our economy opening back up, wear a mask. If you truly care about the future of our city, our state, and our country, wear a mask. This is what it takes. Please wear a mask if you truly care,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force.

