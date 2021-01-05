Mayor Cooper quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper went into quarantine on Tuesday after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Cooper’s office.

She is not currently exhibiting any symptoms. Cooper will follow CDC-recommended guidelines and work remotely as he quarantines at home.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood will represent Mayor John Cooper at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.

No other information was immediately released.

