COVID-19 in Nashville: 1,168 new cases, 3 deaths reported on Dec. 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department reported an additional 1,168 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville and Davidson County over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 68,812.

The new cases were the result of 5,534 tests processed. 6,831 cases are considered to be active, according to Metro health officials.

An additional three deaths were also reported in Davidson County over the last 24 hours, including a 93-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man and an 86-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions. That brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to 476 since March.

The Metro Public Health Department said 14% of hospital floor beds and 9% of ICU beds were available in Middle Tennessee, as of Thursday morning.

