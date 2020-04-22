Mayor Cooper in partnership to enhance COVID-19 community outreach for immigrants and refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has had more than 1900 people test positive for COVID-19 with the latest data showing a shift in where the most positive cases are showing up.​​

“Cases in Nashville have shifted geographically and most of our new cases are now clustered in the southeastern part of the county,” said a spokesperson for the city at the Mayor’s daily press conference, “Communities that make up this population are numerous and diverse. Our fellow Nashvillians that make up these communities also make up a large number of essential service jobs.”​​

Most of our new COVID-19 cases are in Southeast Nashville, where we have seen a particular concentration among our immigrant and refugee communities who often work in essential jobs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1RjLLYDpEa — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 21, 2020

The city announced they are now partnering with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) to develop a new program of community outreach workers to protect and support immigrants and refugees during the pandemic.

​​”No matter where you are from, no matter what language you speak, no matter what your immigration status is it is important that we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe,” said Stephanie Treato, co-executive director of TIRRC, “We are speaking with immigrant community members who are nervous about the conditions at their workplace and are nervous about speaking up to their bosses and are worried about losing their jobs.”​​

The Metro Health Department will hire 6-8 community outreach workers from withing the largest of these affected communities. Their roles will include sharing critical information and education, as well as identifying and reducing barriers to testing, diagnosis, and quarantine.​​

“The only way we will be able to protect the health of all Nashvillians is if we make sure no one is left behind,” said Treato.​​

