Mayor Cooper extends Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order through April 24th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order has been extended through April 24. Mayor John Cooper announced the extension during the State of Metro address on Tuesday morning.

This is to further contain and combat the spread of the coronavirus in Davidson County.

“Stay home,” said Mayor Cooper. “Practice social distancing – stay 6 feet away from other people, avoid gathering in groups. As Dr. Hildreth, the President of Meharry and a budding TV star, likes to say, ‘Don’t be a vector,’… Although these are still early days, I am encouraged by Nashville’s response to the Safer at Home order. People are observing social distancing and it is making a difference. What we are doing now will save lives.”

The Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday morning that Davidson County is up to 541 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases, three patients have died from complications of the virus. The latest death reported in Davidson County is a 69-year-old man.

