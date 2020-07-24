Mayor Cooper expands transpotainment order, closes party barges and buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Friday afternoon an amendment to Metro Public Health Order No. 9, expanding the closure of “transpotainment” vehicles to include larger party barges and party buses.

According to Mayor Cooper in a tweet, the expanded order closes ALL “passenger vehicles for hire that are subject to the authority of the Tennessee Department of Safety on which passengers are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.