Mayor Cooper announces formation of Metro Coronavirus Task Force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mayor John Cooper today announced the formation of a Metro Coronavirus Task Force to further consolidate and strengthen citywide efforts to monitor and respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Nashville and Davidson County.

The Metro Coronavirus Task Force will include leading clinicians, epidemiologists, and other partners from Metro Government, educational institutions, hospitals, and other important community organizations from throughout Nashville and Davidson County. The task force membership is being finalized at this time. Task force subcommittee meetings are being held later today.

Mayor Cooper has named Alex Jahangir, MD, MMHC, chair of the Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Jahangir currently serves as Director of the Division of Orthopedic Trauma at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Executive Medical Director of the Vanderbilt Center for Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgery. He is a Board Certified orthopaedic surgeon and received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee and his degree in healthcare management from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

“Dr. Alex Jahangir is both a renown surgeon and organizational leader, and the Metro Coronavirus Task Force is in excellent hands under his leadership,” said Mayor Cooper. “While my administration has already been working closely with the community on our coronavirus monitoring and response work, a formalized task force will facilitate more efficient sharing of information and ideas among Metro Government personnel, epidemiologists, hospital leaders, community organizers, and others involved in our coronavirus response strategy.”

On March 12th, Mayor Cooper issued a public statement urging Davidson County residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19. These precautions include postponing large public and private gatherings, encouraging teleconferencing and remote working, and taking all necessary precautions to protect employees, congregants, students, and all Nashvillians.

Anyone with concerns or questions about COVID-19 can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line at 877-857-2945. The information line is available every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

