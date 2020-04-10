Mayor against Gallatin nursing home residents moving back after death toll rises

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has confirmed there are now 16 COVID-19 related deaths out of a Gallatin nursing home and healthy residents are now moving back into the facility, but Sumner County mayor says that should not be happening.

“Over half our fatalities have come from this facility,” Mayor Anthony Holt told News 2.

The death toll continued to rise Friday, two weeks after the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing started transferring residents to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19.

“Whether it’s 12, 17 or whatever the death count from this facility, it is unconscionable,” Holt said, struggling to find words, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Dozens of emergency departments including the National Guard mobilized at the nursing home to transfer residents that weekend. More than 100 patients and staff tested positive for the virus within days. Eventually, the entire facility was cleared and cleaned.

Holt says the center has since told the media that the evacuation of the nursing home was a political stunt.

“That is so ridiculous, I’m not even going to comment,” Holt said, “We’ve got out professional EMT’s and other personnel who are going out there and risking them contracting the virus along with their families and other coworkers, and for them to even insinuate that in some way this benefits the county or any elected official is sad, it is desperate, I would think on their part, and all I can do is pray for them. If they care more about their image than they do the people that they’re committed or supposed to be committed to providing good health care.”

According to Holt, the center also blamed the media for hysteria.

The last response News 2 got from the facility stated: “Any patients who have passed away due to COVID-19 did so away from our campus under the acute care of local hospitals, not at Gallatin center.”

Tennessee Department of Health tells News 2 negative and recovered patients have been transferred back into the center this week.

Holt says if he had the power, he would shut the place down until he knew for certain it was safe.

“These are regulated by the state health department, and that’s the decision that they would have to make. We, locally, have expressed our concerns to the state health department,” Holt explained, “We will be glad to work with them to help in any way we can to establish a place to help these people, but until that happens, we’re pretty much powerless.”

In addition, reporting the number of fatalities out of that nursing home is now more difficult.

Sumner County Regional, where residents were originally transferred, had been reporting the numbers to media, but as of Friday, they say they will no longer release fatality numbers pointing media to the TDH.

TDH says that information will have to come from the facility itself.

The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing did not respond to multiple calls and emails Friday.

