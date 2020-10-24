Maury Regional Medical Center sees increase of COVID-19 cases in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Columbia is seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19, according to a press release to the media.

This week, the center set a record with fifty patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Twenty of those patients are in the center’s 26-bed intensive care unit (ICU).

During the past few days, our region has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases. We have consistently seen COVID-19 numbers spike following holidays and the latest climb follows recent fall breaks in our region. Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson

Due to the recent spread of the virus, MRMC officials said they will be suspending elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay for a period of two weeks, effective on Monday, October 26.

After two weeks, officials will re-evaluate this decision.

