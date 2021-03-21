Maury Regional Health works to improve vaccine equity using mobile unit

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee hospital is working to make sure a person’s background does not keep them from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maury Regional Health is taking the shots straight to communities in need. The hospital’s mobile unit began community outreach efforts to address vaccine equity.

Hospital staff is able to take the vaccines to places like churches to eliminate barriers like transportation and technology in at-risk and underserved communities.

“Just the mere fact of signing up is a challenge. That is where all three of these churches that we’ve started with – they really step up and help us. They are, again I cited the call I just got off of, the minister himself was signing them up,” said Rick Harlan, Maury Regional Health Business Development Director. “We do have a sign-up tool and if you’re not used to working on a computer or you don’t have an email address or you don’t do those things it’s a challenge. But they are helping us. We’re partnering with them. It’s not just about us. It’s about our community coming together.”

The mobile unit had two vaccination events last week and another is planned this week.

“It is really good to be able to go work at an event like that you are reminded of how much you treasure what you and your organization for your community. It was so rewarding. We had people coming on their walkers to come to get a COVID vaccine and it was just moving. We’re part of the solution,” Harlan said.

The mobile unit vaccinations are in addition to the more than 12,000 doses of vaccine that MRH has already administered.