Maury Regional Health to temporarily furlough 340 workers during COVID-19

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Health said in a statement Friday they are joining the ranks of hospitals forced to furlough employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital reportedly saw a 35% decrease in revenue so far and will be temporarily furloughing 340 employees “while remaining fully-staffed in the areas directly treating COVID-19 patients.”

The furloughs are expected to begin next week, and employees are expected to be called back in “as patient volumes normalize.” The furlough length will vary based on area of service and the increase in patient volumes over time specific to each service.

