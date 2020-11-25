Maury Regional Health to restrict hospital visitation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maury Regional Health will no longer be permitting hospital visitors in an effort to protect patients, staff and physicians from exposure to COVID-19.

The hospital announced Wednesday that the policy applies to all hospitals in the system and goes into effect on Monday, November 30. Visitation will change as follows:

Emergency departments – one support person during evaluation/treatment. If admitted, no visitors will be permitted on the inpatient unit.

– one support person during evaluation/treatment. If admitted, no visitors will be permitted on the inpatient unit. Outpatient surgery patients – one support person before and during the operation. (To allow for social distancing, there may be times that those accompanying surgical patients may be asked to wait in designated locations during the surgical procedure.) If the patient is admitted, no visitor will be permitted on the inpatient unit.

– one support person before and during the operation. (To allow for social distancing, there may be times that those accompanying surgical patients may be asked to wait in designated locations during the surgical procedure.) If the patient is admitted, no visitor will be permitted on the inpatient unit. Pediatric inpatients – one parent/guardian per day/24 hours

– one parent/guardian per day/24 hours Childbirth patients – two support persons during delivery and one per day/24 hours post-delivery

– two support persons during delivery and one per day/24 hours post-delivery NICU inpatients – mother and one support person are permitted during the entire hospital stay

– mother and one support person are permitted during the entire hospital stay All other admitted patients (including inpatient surgeries) – No visitors will be permitted

“Unfortunately, trends indicate COVID-19 cases in our region will continue to rise, with spikes anticipated after the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Martin Chaney, M.D., Maury Regional Health chief medical officer. “As a result, we have chosen to join most of the hospitals in our region and restrict visitation. We realize this is difficult for families; however, we feel this is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of our patients and health care team. We appreciate the understanding of our community during this time.”

Additional guidelines would apply to people with cognitive or physical disabilities and end-of-life situations. In addition, Wayne Medical Center will be limiting visitors in the emergency department to patients who are minors or those with physical or cognitive disabilities. Each facility will continue its screening protocols.

Visitors who are approved must be 16-years-old or older and must not be showing any symptoms related to COVID-19. Visitors also must not have had a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19 over the past 14 days.

Maury Regional Health also announced that the above guidelines are subject to change, should the number of community COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalizations continue to increase.

Guidelines remain the same for the Maury Regional Cancer Center and all Maury Regional Urgent Care, physical therapy, sleep center and Maury Regional Medical Group locations.

For more information regarding visitation and other COVID-19 guidelines, click here.