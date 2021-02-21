Maury Regional Health to conduct first-dose vaccine clinics next week

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maury Regional Health (MRH) will be conducting several first-dose vaccine clinics next week.

The announcement comes as Tennessee recently expanded its vaccine eligibility.

According to a press release, on Monday, February 22, anyone eligible to receive the vaccine include people age 65 and older and Phase 1B, which includes K-12 teachers and school staff. Click here to determine eligibility.

Those eligible for the vaccine will need to make an appointment. Click here to register.

Vaccines will be given at the clinics on the following dates at the following locations:

Monday, February 22 – Columbia

Tuesday, February 23 – Columbia and Hohenwald

Wednesday, February 24 – Columbia

Thursday, February 25 – Columbia

Vaccination clinics will be held at the Maury Regional Medical Plaza at 854 West James Campbell Boulevard, Suite 100. Vaccinations in Hohenwald will be done at Lewis Health Center, located at 617 West Main Street.