Maury Regional Health asking for PPE donations

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Health (MRH) is asking for personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, after being asked by community members how they can help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MRH released the following statement Tuesday:

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the limited nationwide supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), MRH is accepting in-kind donations of specific materials, including:

Disposable face masks

Hand-sewn face masks

Latex-free gloves

Medical gowns

Face shields

Other health care PPE materials

Please note that all items must be in the original packaging with the exception of hand-sewn masks and medical gowns.

To donate these materials, please bring your donation to the main entrance of Maury Regional Medical Center at 1224 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. All donations should include a note that includes the donor’s name, contact information and quantity of items.

If you are donating a substantial quantity of materials, please first contact the Maury Regional Supply Chain Department at arosen@mauryregional.com to arrange a delivery date and time.

For more information about these donations, click here.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

