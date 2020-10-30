Maury Regional Medical Center ICU beds reach capacity

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Health told News 2 Friday afternoon it has reached its capacity for ICU beds.

According to marketing director Rita Thompson, the center’s 26 intensive care unit beds are all occupied. In total, the hospital currently has 48 COVID-19 patients, 20 of whom are in the ICU.

The hospital does have room for non-ICU patients. The facility has 220 beds, with 161 of being full.

This information comes the same day Tennessee hit its record for single-day deaths, with 78 new deaths reported. October has marked the deadliest month for the pandemic, as well.

