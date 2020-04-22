Maury County mayor weighs in on what it will take for GM to reopen

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than a month since General Motors announced it was temporarily suspending production and now the Maury County mayor is weighing in on what it will take before they can reopen.

General Motors is one of Maury County’s biggest employers with thousands of workers. The company announced it would be suspending production back on March 18th. On Tuesday the company urged local unions to start discussions and prepare for GM locations to resume production “in the near future.”

While no official dates have been set, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said GM must first calculate and plan for what demand will look like for cars moving forward. However, he said leaders of the plant are anxious to get back to work.

“There’s a lot of calculations being had about O.K., if we go back to work, what are we going to make and what can we sell?” Ogles said. “And so again, this is why we need to start opening the economy back up, we need to get money into the hands of people so they can get caught up on their bills and their rent and they can start thinking about live after COVID-19.”

Although the mayor is eager to reopen the economy, he says the process will have to be taken carefully and cautiously.