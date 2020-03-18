Maury County dispatchers first line of defense in coronavirus detection

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County officials said that thus far, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 but it hasn’t stopped people from calling 911 thinking they are sick.

Telecommunicators are known as the Hidden Heroes. They’re the first line of defense, taking calls, and giving first responders pertinent, accurate information in emergencies and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said that’s definitely the case at Maury 911

Lynn Thompson is the Assistant Director at Maury County 911.

“What our dispatchers hear, they pick up on those questions and continue to ask questions.”

Thompson said, in light of the pandemic, calls that could be COVID-19 related get extra attention.

Thompson said, “We want to make sure the coronavirus if it is mentioned, or a suspect, we bring it up as a priority and pass it on to the 1st responders going to the scene.”

On March 7th, a 37-year-old woman who believed she was sick with COVID-19 nervously made this call:

Woman: I was in contact with somebody with the corona virus. The woman tells dispatchers that she feels dizzy and sick. Woman: It feels like a big ol’ rock sitting on my chest. The woman reports symptoms that include a 101 degree temperature a cough and shortness of breath. As the dispatcher hears these symptoms, she asks thorough questions. 911: And you said you had been where? The woman says she contacted a person who tested positive. Woman: And we was over there having dinner before he knew that he was positive. 911: O.K. how long ago were you having dinner with him? The woman says her family member recently traveled to Italy, a hot bed for the Coronavirus. 911: I know that you said you had been in contact with someone, but where had you been? and had you been out of the country or anything?

Thompson said, “She asked all the right questions and got the information from it and passed it on to the first responders.”

Based on that call, Thompson said the level of concern was passed on to the EMS and fire crews that traveled to the woman’s home.

Thompson said it is one more level than what telecommunicators already do.

“Well, really, it’s not anything differently than we would have done with any other infectious disease, but we did notify them that this patient is saying they may have corona, and we want to emphasize that to them so they’ll be more aware and thinking what they will do when they get on the scene.”

Thompson said the woman was transported but did not have COVID-19. He said it was a panic call.

Kelli Kiser has been a Maury 911 Telecommunicator for 7 years. She said a few COVID-related calls have come into the center, and the callers have been calm.

Kiser said when they suspect COVID-19 symptoms, they turn to a question card that prompts them to ask a series of questions.

Kiser said, “If they have been in close contact or did travel, we proceed to ask them if they have a fever, trouble breathing or a cough. If yes, we notify EMS of their travel history and symptoms.”

Kiser said, “I feel it is no different than any other time we treat it, we always ask about any scene safety, weapons, drugs, just another step, asking these types of questions to ensure the safety of the responding units, trying to keep them from getting sick and trying to keep them safe. Absolutely, 100 percent that is our job first and foremost to take care of them and also our citizens.”







Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 58 Hamilton 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Robertson 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Williamson 24 Total Cases – as of (3/18/20) 98

